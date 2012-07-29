Critically injured Colorado shooting victim suffers miscarriage

DENVER (Reuters) - The critically injured mother of the six-year-old girl killed in the Denver-area movie theater shooting rampage has suffered a miscarriage as a result of her injuries, her family said on Saturday.

Ashley Moser, 25, who was shot in the neck and abdomen during the July 20 midnight premier of “The Dark Knight Rises,” underwent additional surgery for her injuries on Saturday morning, Moser’s family said in a statement.

“Tragically, the extreme trauma she sustained also caused a miscarriage,” the statement said. “Her lifetime of care will be a long road.”

Moser’s daughter, Veronica Moser-Sullivan, was the youngest to die in the shooting spree, which killed 12 people and wounded 58 others.

“Ashley is suffering a deep tragedy in the loss of her daughter and needs significant time to heal,” the family said in an earlier statement.

The man suspected of carrying out the massacre in Aurora, 24-year-old James Holmes, is being held in solitary confinement and without bond in the Arapahoe County jail.

Holmes will appear in court on Monday, when prosecutors are expected to formally charge the former University of Colorado neuroscience graduate student with multiple charges of first degree murder.