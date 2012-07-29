FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Critically injured Colorado shooting victim suffers miscarriage
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 29, 2012 / 4:01 AM / in 5 years

Critically injured Colorado shooting victim suffers miscarriage

Keith Coffman

2 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - The critically injured mother of the six-year-old girl killed in the Denver-area movie theater shooting rampage has suffered a miscarriage as a result of her injuries, her family said on Saturday.

Ashley Moser, 25, who was shot in the neck and abdomen during the July 20 midnight premier of “The Dark Knight Rises,” underwent additional surgery for her injuries on Saturday morning, Moser’s family said in a statement.

“Tragically, the extreme trauma she sustained also caused a miscarriage,” the statement said. “Her lifetime of care will be a long road.”

Moser’s daughter, Veronica Moser-Sullivan, was the youngest to die in the shooting spree, which killed 12 people and wounded 58 others.

“Ashley is suffering a deep tragedy in the loss of her daughter and needs significant time to heal,” the family said in an earlier statement.

The man suspected of carrying out the massacre in Aurora, 24-year-old James Holmes, is being held in solitary confinement and without bond in the Arapahoe County jail.

Holmes will appear in court on Monday, when prosecutors are expected to formally charge the former University of Colorado neuroscience graduate student with multiple charges of first degree murder.

Editing by Mary Slosson and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.