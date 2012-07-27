Colorado shooting suspect was seeing psychiatrist: court filing

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

(Reuters) - The man accused of killing 12 people and wounding 58 others in a shooting rampage at Denver-area movie theater last week was under the care of a psychiatrist, court papers released on Friday said.

The information came in a filing to the Arapahoe County District Court from defense attorneys for James Holmes, the 24-year-old former graduate student who police say opened fire last Friday on a packed showing of movie “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The attorneys were seeking the contents of a package Holmes sent to Dr. Lynne Fenton.

“Mr. Holmes was a psychiatric patient of Dr. Fenton, and his communications with her are protected,” the filing said.