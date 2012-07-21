FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denver rampage suspect bought guns, ammunition legally: police
#U.S.
July 21, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

Denver rampage suspect bought guns, ammunition legally: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AURORA, Colo. (Reuters) - The suspected gunman who opened fire at a packed midnight showing of the new “Batman” film in a Denver suburb on Friday appeared to have obtained guns and ammunition legally in the two months leading up to the rampage, police said.

“My understanding is all weapons he possessed, he possessed legally. All ammunition he possessed, he possessed legally,” Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates told a news conference, adding that he had purchased four guns at local gun shops within the past 60 days and bought 6,000 rounds of ammunition.

Reporting by Mary Slosson and Keith Coffman; Writing By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Eric Walsh

