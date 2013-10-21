Detroit man shoots two women to death at senior center: police

DETROIT (Reuters) - A 65-year-old Detroit man apparently angry over a breakup with his girlfriend was in jail on Monday after allegedly shooting two women to death with a rifle at an apartment complex for seniors, police said.

The suspect went on a shooting rampage around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Pablo Davis Elder Living Center in Detroit after an argument with his girlfriend, according to police spokesman Michael Woody.

Using a rifle he retrieved from his apartment, the man targeted two women he believed contributed to the argument and breakup, police said.

Police did not release the names of the victims or suspect, who they said surrendered immediately following the shooting. The Pablo Davis Elder Living Center in southwest Detroit offers apartments for people 55 years and older.

One 54-year-old woman who was a friend of the man’s girlfriend died from a single gunshot. The second victim, a 65-year-old woman, died after being shot multiple times, police said.