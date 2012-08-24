Empire State Building shooter named, was disgruntled ex-worker

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man who police say opened fire near New York’s Empire State Building on Friday was identified as Jeffrey Johnson, a disgruntled former worker of a nearby women’s fashion accessories designer, New York officials said.

Johnson, 53, previously had lost his job at Hazan Import Corp, New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said at a news conference near the scene in New York’s midtown Manhattan.

Johnson and another person were killed and eight people were wounded.

All of the injured victims are expected to survive, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said at the press conference.