FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Empire State Building shooter named, was disgruntled ex-worker
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 24, 2012 / 3:44 PM / 5 years ago

Empire State Building shooter named, was disgruntled ex-worker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man who police say opened fire near New York’s Empire State Building on Friday was identified as Jeffrey Johnson, a disgruntled former worker of a nearby women’s fashion accessories designer, New York officials said.

Johnson, 53, previously had lost his job at Hazan Import Corp, New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said at a news conference near the scene in New York’s midtown Manhattan.

Johnson and another person were killed and eight people were wounded.

All of the injured victims are expected to survive, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said at the press conference.

Reporting By Dan Burns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.