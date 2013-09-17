Washington shooting suspect's employer says checks only showed traffic violation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The company that employed the Texas man suspected of going on a shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard said on Tuesday it had enlisted a service to perform two background checks on him over the last year and had twice confirmed his “secret”-level security clearance with the U.S. Defense Department.
“The latest background check and security clearance confirmation were in late June of 2013 and revealed no issues other than one minor traffic violation,” The Experts, an information technology company, said in a statement sent to Reuters.
Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Christopher Wilson