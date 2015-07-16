FBI: premature to speculate on motives behind Chattanooga shooting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI said on Thursday it was premature to speculate on the motives of a gunman who killed four Marines at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and that it was working with Chattanooga police to investigate the attack.

The suspect, whom the FBI identified as Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, was fatally shot in the incident.

“While it would be premature to speculate on the motives of the shooter at this time, we will conduct a thorough investigation of this tragedy and provide updates as they are available,” the agency said in a statement.