Student shot outside Florida high school; suspect held
#U.S.
December 4, 2013 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

Student shot outside Florida high school; suspect held

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - A 15-year-old student was shot outside an Orlando-area high school on Wednesday and the suspected shooter was later taken into custody, according to the local sheriff.

The victim was shot in the face and abdomen, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told reporters. “There were at least 2 shots fired,” he said.

The West Orange High School principal, writing on the school’s Facebook page, said the wounded student was “alert” and had been taken to a hospital.

The attacker was identified only a 17-year-old student at the school.

The school was initially on lockdown, but students were later bused to another school to be picked up by parents.

The shooting occurred after a fight broke out between students near a bus pickup loop as the school day came to an end, Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins told a press conference.

Reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando and Jane Sutton in Miami; Editing by John Wallace and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
