One person shot after fight at Florida community college campus
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
January 30, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 4 years ago

One person shot after fight at Florida community college campus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - One man was in critical condition on Thursday after being shot on the campus of Eastern Florida State College, a police official said.

The shooting occurred after a fight between three men in a parking lot on the community college’s Palm Bay Campus in Cocoa, Florida, at around 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), said Palm Bay Police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez.

Two of the men, none of whom were identified, were beating up a third who went to his car, grabbed a gun and shot one of the other men, Martinez said. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital.

The shooter was also being treated at a local hospital, said Martinez, who added that one of three men was a student at the college.

Classes at the Palm Bay campus have been canceled for the rest of the day, according to the school’s website.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
