One person shot after fight at Florida community college campus

MIAMI (Reuters) - One man was in critical condition on Thursday after being shot on the campus of Eastern Florida State College, a police official said.

The shooting occurred after a fight between three men in a parking lot on the community college’s Palm Bay Campus in Cocoa, Florida, at around 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), said Palm Bay Police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez.

Two of the men, none of whom were identified, were beating up a third who went to his car, grabbed a gun and shot one of the other men, Martinez said. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital.

The shooter was also being treated at a local hospital, said Martinez, who added that one of three men was a student at the college.

Classes at the Palm Bay campus have been canceled for the rest of the day, according to the school’s website.