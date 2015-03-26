FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida teen kills brother, shoots other sibling, then kills himself
March 26, 2015

Florida teen kills brother, shoots other sibling, then kills himself

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A 13-year-old boy in Florida fatally shot his 6-year-old brother, wounded his 16-year-old brother and then killed himself on Wednesday during an argument over food, authorities said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the shooting at 6:19 p.m. local time in the city of Hudson, some 45 miles (72 km) north of Tampa, the office said in a statement.

The three brothers were squabbling over dinner, the statement said, when the 13-year-old grabbed a handgun and shot his two brothers before killing himself. The children were home alone at the time.

The older brother was taken to a hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the statement said. The names of the children were not released by authorities.

“This is a horrific scene,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco Chris said, according to the Tampa Bay Times newspaper. “This is a nightmare when you hear about the ages of these boys, a 6-year-old that was probably playing in his room, an argument over food and he lost his life.”

The Times said that the children’s mother was at work and a fourth son, who is 18-years-old, was not at the house.

Further details were not immediately available.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Writing by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
