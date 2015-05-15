FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Florida students shot, wounded while riding school bus
#U.S.
May 15, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Two Florida students shot, wounded while riding school bus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two teenage girls riding on a Florida school bus full of students were shot and wounded on Thursday when a person opened fire at the vehicle, officials said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided limited details about the shooting, which occurred around 4 p.m. local time, but said two girls, aged 14 and 15, were struck and authorities were searching for two male suspects.

The office said the girls were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

“When I got word of the shooting there was a deep anger that permeated my whole being,” said Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

“A level of frustration, being horrified and just sickened by the fact that our children can’t be children, that students can’t be students,” he told the Florida Times-Union newspaper.

He said violence was “rampant” in the area.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
