Hagel says people killed, wounded in 'terrible tragedy' at Fort Hood
April 3, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

Hagel says people killed, wounded in 'terrible tragedy' at Fort Hood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel receives an update on the phone after a report of a shooting at Ft. Hood, Texas, while he is touring the USS Anchorage (LPD-23), an amphibious transport dock ship, with his counterparts from Southeast Asia at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Wong

HONOLULU (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday that people had been killed and wounded in a “terrible tragedy” at Fort Hood in Texas, which was the scene of a mass shooting in 2009.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. We know that. We know there are casualties, both people killed and injured,” Hagel told a news conference in Honolulu, where he was meeting with Asian defense ministers.

“We don’t have all the facts yet. We will get those. It’s still under investigation,” he added.

Reporting by David Alexander in Washington, and Phil Stewart in Honolulu; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
