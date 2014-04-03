Hagel says people killed, wounded in 'terrible tragedy' at Fort Hood

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel receives an update on the phone after a report of a shooting at Ft. Hood, Texas, while he is touring the USS Anchorage (LPD-23), an amphibious transport dock ship, with his counterparts from Southeast Asia at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Wong

HONOLULU (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday that people had been killed and wounded in a “terrible tragedy” at Fort Hood in Texas, which was the scene of a mass shooting in 2009.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. We know that. We know there are casualties, both people killed and injured,” Hagel told a news conference in Honolulu, where he was meeting with Asian defense ministers.

“We don’t have all the facts yet. We will get those. It’s still under investigation,” he added.