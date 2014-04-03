Hagel says people killed, wounded in 'terrible tragedy' at Fort Hood

HONOLULU (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday that people had been killed and wounded in a “terrible tragedy” at Fort Hood in Texas, which was the scene of a mass shooting in 2009.
“It’s a terrible tragedy. We know that. We know there are casualties, both people killed and injured,” Hagel told a news conference in Honolulu, where he was meeting with Asian defense ministers.
“We don’t have all the facts yet. We will get those. It’s still under investigation,” he added.
