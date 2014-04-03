Texas hospital receives four patients from Fort Hood, two more expected

(Reuters) - Four patients ranging from stable to critical condition were transported to a Texas hospital following a shooting at the U.S. Army base in Fort Hood, the hospital said on Wednesday.
Two more patients were expected to arrive shortly, Glen Couchman, chief medical officer at Scott & White hospital in Temple, Texas, told reporters.
He said that victims suffered single and multiple gunshot wounds, including injuries to the abdomen, chest and neck.
Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by Paul Thomasch