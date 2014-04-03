FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No 'terror connection' seen so far in Fort Hood attack: U.S. official
April 3, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

No 'terror connection' seen so far in Fort Hood attack: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military has not gotten any indication so far that a shooting at an American military base on Wednesday was linked to a “terror” plot, a U.S. defense official said.

“So far we’ve seen no terror connection,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Several people were killed and at least 14 injured when a gunman opened fire at a U.S. Army base in Fort Hood, Texas, the site of another rampage in 2009, U.S. officials said.

Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

