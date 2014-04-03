No 'terror connection' seen so far in Fort Hood attack: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military has not gotten any indication so far that a shooting at an American military base on Wednesday was linked to a “terror” plot, a U.S. defense official said.

“So far we’ve seen no terror connection,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Several people were killed and at least 14 injured when a gunman opened fire at a U.S. Army base in Fort Hood, Texas, the site of another rampage in 2009, U.S. officials said.