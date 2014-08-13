FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead in North Georgia shooting
#U.S.
August 13, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Two dead in North Georgia shooting

David Beasley

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A person was killed and three others injured in a shooting spree in North Georgia on Tuesday, local media reported.

The shooter later died of a self inflicted gunshot wound, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The suspect in Cartersville, Ga. shot three people at one house, killing one and injuring two, the newspaper reported.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, then drove to another house, shooting a man inside before carjacking a vehicle, crashing it and then shooting himself to death, it said.

Cartersville is about 50 miles north of Atlanta.

Jonathan Rogers, spokesman for the Bartow County Sheriff‘s  Department, declined to comment on the shootings.

Editing by Edith Honan and Jeremy Laurence

