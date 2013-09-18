FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon says to review security clearances after shooting
#Politics
September 18, 2013 / 3:48 PM / 4 years ago

Pentagon says to review security clearances after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Martin Dempsey, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Adm. Sandy Winnefeld, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert arrive at a ceremony, honoring the victims of an attack at the Navy Yard, at the Navy Memorial in Washington, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday he was putting his deputy in charge of in-depth reviews of U.S. military security worldwide in the wake of the Washington Navy Yard shooting, including into security clearances like the one given to the suspected shooter.

“Time frame, the depth of the clearance, kind of clearance, access, different clearances given to individuals. We’re going to look at all that,” Hagel told a news conference.

“Obviously the longer clearances go without review, there is some jeopardy to that. There’s no question about it. So we’re going to take a look at every one of those components.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart

