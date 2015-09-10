Police now probing 11 possible highway shootings in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona police are investigating 11 possible vehicle shootings in recent days along a major highway running through Phoenix after a driver discovered a bullet hole in the side of his commercial truck on Thursday, authorities said.

The shootings began on Aug. 29 on a roughly 10-mile (16-km) stretch of Interstate 10 when a sports utility vehicle was struck by a gunshot. It was not immediately clear where the truck was when it was hit in the latest shooting, said Raul Garcia, a spokesman for Arizona’s Department of Public Safety.

Another six incidents of possible gunfire striking vehicles were reported to authorities on Thursday, but Garcia said they did not appear to be connected.

The reports from concerned motorists have flooded in to a hotline set up by authorities seeking information about the cases along the part of I-10, the southernmost transcontinental highway in the United States, which runs through the Phoenix metro area.

Of the 11 incidents being investigated, police say eight involved gunfire, and that the others involved some sort of projectile.

Only one person has been injured: a 13-year-old girl who suffered a slight cut to an ear when the windshield of the SUV she was in shattered during the first shooting on Aug. 29.

There were three other possible shooting incidents on the highway that day alone.

The head of the state police, Colonel Frank Milstead, described the incidents as “domestic terrorism” earlier this week, and authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

About 125 overhead freeway message boards were meanwhile displaying the hotline number, said Garin Groff, a spokesman for the state’s transportation department.