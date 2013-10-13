FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2013 / 10:34 PM / 4 years ago

Two arrested in shooting of five at Hmong festival in Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting five people at a weekend festival in Tulsa, Oklahoma, held to celebrate the Hmong New Year, police said on Sunday.

Boonmlee Lee, 21, and Meng Lee, 19, believed to be cousins, were taken into custody on suspicion of shooting with intent to kill, Tulsa Police Detective Christine Gardner said.

Roughly 200 people were gathered at a community center Saturday night when the older Lee allegedly fired into the crowd then fled with the younger man, Gardner said.

A police helicopter in the area spotted the vehicle as it sped away and alerted police on the ground, who apprehended the men, Gardner said.

A 40-caliber gun, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered. Police have not established a motive, Gardner said.

The five people injured in the shooting were treated at area hospitals. None of the injuries were life-threatening, she said.

The Hmong people are an ethnic group with ties to southern China.

Reporting by Heide Brandes and Carey Gillam; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Stacey Joyce

