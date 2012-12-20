FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attorney General Holder to meet Newtown investigators
December 20, 2012 / 3:47 PM / in 5 years

Attorney General Holder to meet Newtown investigators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorney General Eric Holder will travel to Newtown, Connecticut, on Thursday to meet law enforcement officials and investigators who are examining the school massacre there, a Justice Department official said.

Holder, the chief U.S. law enforcement official, will go after his scheduled meeting with Vice President Joe Biden and other cabinet officials about measures to reduce gun violence, the official said.

Federal law enforcement officials have been assisting local and state investigators to try to determine why and how the shooter killed 20 children and six adults on Friday.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Vicki Allen

