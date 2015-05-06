FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police officer dies after shooting in north Idaho
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 6, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Police officer dies after shooting in north Idaho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A police officer died of his wounds after he was shot by a man he was trying to stop in northern Idaho on Tuesday, officials said.

Coeur d‘Alene police sergeant Greg Moore was making a suspicious person check on Tuesday morning when the man opened fire, said police.

The man then drove off in Moore’s patrol car and led officers of a neighboring city on a high-speed chase, Post Falls Police Chief R. Scot Haug told reporters.

The car was abandoned and officers, assisted by a police dog, found a man hiding under a truck and arrested him.

Moore, a 16-year veteran, died around 5:50 p.m. local time, police said.

The shooting comes a day after a New York City plainclothes police officer died from a gun shot wound to the head suffered during a confrontation with a suspect over the weekend.

Coeur d‘Alene is a small town of about 45,000 residents some 34 miles (55 km) east of Spokane, Washington.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.