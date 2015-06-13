FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
June 13, 2015 / 3:20 AM / 2 years ago

One killed in Iowa mall shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed when a gunman opened fire at an Iowa mall on Friday evening, officials said.

Police took the suspect into custody after the shooting at the Coral Ridge Mall in the city of Coralville, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Further details on the incident, the shooter and the victim were not immediately provided.

Witnesses told the Iowa City Press-Citizen newspaper that the victim was a teenage girl.

“I heard three shots and watched the girl fall,” witness Jeff Carew told the newspaper.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco

