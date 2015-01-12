FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

Four men charged in gunfight that kills Kansas gun shop owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four men who got into a gunfight that killed the owner of a Kansas gun shop will face first-degree murder charges, the Kansas City Star reported on Sunday, citing county records.

The newspaper identified the four suspects as Nicquan K. Midgyett, 19; Hakeem W. Malik, 18; Londro E. Patterson, 19; and De’Anthony A. Wiley, 19.

The store owner, John Bieker, 44, died on Friday after a shootout with the men, who were attempting to rob the business in Shawnee, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Bieker’s wife was kicked and punched in the incident at the couple’s store, called She’s a Pistol, Major Dan Tennis of the Shawnee police Department said Friday.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

