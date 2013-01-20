Two women wounded in gunfire at Las Vegas soccer field

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2013 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Gunfire erupted at a crowded soccer field during a match in Las Vegas on Saturday, wounding two women attending the game, local media reported.

The shooting took place at a public park during a men’s soccer league game attended by 150 to 200 people, Nevada ABC affiliate 13 Action News reported, adding that police said shots were fired toward the field from over a wall.

The women were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, it added. A Las Vegas police spokesman did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.

A heated national debate over gun control has erupted after a man armed with an assault rifle killed 20 first-grade children and six adults last month at an elementary school in Connecticut - the deadliest in a string of U.S. shooting sprees last year.

Reporting By Cynthia Johnston: Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
