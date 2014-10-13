Gunman opens fire at Nevada state office building, wounding one

(Reuters) - One man was shot and wounded on Monday when a gunman opened fire in a state office building in Las Vegas and a 73-year-old man was taken into custody as a suspect, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting responded to an office building, not far from the famed Las Vegas Strip, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a written statement.

The building houses the state Department of Administration, which according to its website oversees financial management and operations of Nevada state government.

A suspect, identified as 73-year-old Leonard Sullivan, was subdued by security personnel and other employees and arrested by arriving officers on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. A booking photo of Sullivan, a resident of Las Vegas, appeared to show him being restrained by officers.

Police released little additional information about the incident and did not say what they believe motivated the shooting.

The victim, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was transported to the University Medical Center of Las Vegas trauma center. A spokesman for the hospital declined to release any information about his condition.