Family of slain LA airport security screener sues city, police

A man on a boarding gate escalator looks at a memorial for Transportation Security Administration Officer Gerardo Hernandez, the first TSA officer ever killed in the line of duty, in Terminal 3 at Los Angeles airport (LAX), California November 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The family of a federal security screener who was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire in a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport last year has sued the city and its police department, alleging that security failures led to his death.

Gerardo Hernandez, 53, became the first U.S. Transportation Security Administration agent slain in the line of duty when he was shot 12 times at point-blank range in Terminal 3 of the airport as he stood at the entrance to a security checkpoint.

Police arrested Paul Anthony Ciancia, then 23, in the shooting, which injured three other people. The incident raised questions over security at the airport and sparked a debate over the safety of unarmed TSA agents at U.S. airports.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, brought by Hernandez’s wife and children, also names the operator of LAX and other city agencies. It alleges that Hernandez died in part because police officers had left their posts and failed to provide him immediate medical aid.

“The City of Los Angeles employees failed in carrying out their duties, creating a very dangerous lapse in security which was a factor causing Mr. Hernandez to be fatally shot and killed,” attorney Michael Alder, whose law firm is representing the family, said in a written statement.

“Even more horrific, is that the City’s employees delayed medical care to Mr. Hernandez,” Alder said. “Our hope is that this suit will eliminate situations like this from ever happening again.”

The lawsuit seeks $25 million in damages.

Steve Mateljan, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney, declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing a policy of the office regarding pending litigation.

Ciancia, who was critically wounded in a gunfight with police, was indicted in December on charges of murder and attempted murder of federal officers as well as committing an act of violence at an international airport and firearms offenses.

Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty against Ciancia, who has pleaded not guilty.

A review of the incident by Los Angeles World Airports, which runs LAX, released in March, faulted law enforcement agencies for communication lapses during the initial response.

According to the report, it took 45 minutes after the first airport police supervisor arrived on the scene before a unified command structure was established and 90 minutes before the first meeting between commanders.