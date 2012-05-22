Hearing sought on competency of accused Tucson shooter

Tuscon shooting rampage suspect Jared Lee Loughner is pictured in this undated booking photograph released by the U.S. Marshals Service on February 22, 2011. The 22-year-old college dropout is accused of opening fire on U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords and a crowd of bystanders outside a grocery store on January 8, 2011, killing six people including a federal judge, and wounding 13. Loughner is not mentally competent to stand trial on the charges, in a ruling by a federal judge Larry Burns May 25, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Attorneys asked a U.S. judge on Tuesday to order a competency hearing for Jared Loughner, accused of killing six people and wounding 13 others including former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords in a Tucson shooting rampage last year.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys, in a joint filing, asked U.S. District Judge Larry Burns to set the status briefing for June 27, nearly three weeks after Loughner’s confinement at a federal prison hospital in Missouri is set to expire on June 7.

They also requested Loughner, who would not be present at the hearing, remain in custody in the meantime.

“The parties further agree that it is in the defendant’s best medical interests to remain at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Springfield pending the status hearing,” according to the two-page court filing.

Loughner, 23, is charged with 49 criminal offenses, including first-degree murder, stemming from the January 8, 2011, shooting rampage outside a Tucson, Arizona, supermarket, which killed a 9-year-old girl and a federal judge, among others.

Giffords, an Arizona Democrat seen as a rising star in the U.S. Congress, was shot through the head at close range. She resigned her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in January to focus on her recovery.

Loughner pleaded not guilty, and Burns declared him mentally unfit to stand trial last May after two government experts concluded that he suffered from schizophrenia, disordered thinking and delusions.

He is being treated at a U.S. Bureau of Prisons psychiatric hospital, where he is forcibly medicated to treat psychosis.

The request for a hearing came days before a deadline for submission of a report on efforts to make Loughner mentally fit to stand trial. It was not immediately clear if the psychologist treating him has submitted the report.

In February, Burns gave doctors four more months to restore Loughner’s competency, saying that “measurable progress” has been made by those treating him.