Police officer shot, two stabbed in southwest Louisiana
#U.S.
August 26, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

Police officer shot, two stabbed in southwest Louisiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A police officer was shot and two people stabbed in a southwest Louisiana town on Wednesday, with a suspect barricading himself in a convenience store, police said.

Three people in the convenience store in Sunset managed to escape, police said.

Initial media reports said three people had been shot.

“The Sunset officer was shot,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told reporters on the scene. He added the suspected shooter was in a standoff with police.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
