Police officer shot, two stabbed in southwest Louisiana

(Reuters) - A police officer was shot and two people stabbed in a southwest Louisiana town on Wednesday, with a suspect barricading himself in a convenience store, police said.

Three people in the convenience store in Sunset managed to escape, police said.

Initial media reports said three people had been shot.

“The Sunset officer was shot,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told reporters on the scene. He added the suspected shooter was in a standoff with police.