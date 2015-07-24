No 'satisfying' explanation for movie theater shooting: Gov. Jindal

(Reuters) - There was no known motive for why a suspected gunman opened fire in a Louisiana movie theater, Governor Bobby Jindal told CNN on Friday, adding that police have finished processing the suspect’s hotel room and car and spoken with his relatives.

“There’s never a good explanation for why these things happen, these senseless acts of violence,” he said. “I think in this particular case the explanation will be even less satisfying than in other cases based on what they’ve learned by just talking to family members and processing the hotel room and the car.”

He added the gunman did not appear to go to the movie theater to target specific people.