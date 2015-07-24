Two young Louisiana women lost in a random burst of gunfire

LAFAYETTE, La. (Reuters) - Jillian Johnson was a local art workshop and gift store owner who went to movies to see a comedy with her best friend. Mayci

Breaux, who attended the same 7 p.m. show with her boyfriend, was an honor student who aspired to be an X-ray technician.

Twenty minutes into the showing of “Trainwreck” in a Lafayette, Louisiana theater, the two women were gunned down by a stranger with a long history of mental illness.

After killing the pair and wounding nine others, the suspected gunman, John R. Houser, turned his .40 caliber handgun on himself, bringing the latest episode of apparently random gun violence in the United States to a swift, shocking end. Police are still trying to determine the motive behind the rampage.

Johnson, 33, and Breaux, 21, were both creative, ambitious young women who had big plans, their friends and families said on Friday.

Johnson was a newlywed who ran Red Arrow Workshop with her husband in her hometown of Lafayette, roughly 55 miles (90 km) southwest of the state capital Baton Rouge.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime gal,” her husband Jason said in a statement. “She was the love of my life and I will miss her always.”

Two dozen floral bouquets lined the sidewalk in front of the now-closed shop in an upscale shopping center in Lafayette.

“We brought fresh flowers from our garden because that’s what Jillian would have preferred,” said Jan Risher, a friend of the couple, as she laid a bouquet in front of the shop in Johnson’s honor.

Risher’s daughter, Piper Naudin, 13, burst into tears as she tried to explain her grief over the death of Johnson, who was known around town as a talented musician in addition to a successful business owner.

On the night she was fatally shot, Johnson was with her best friend, who was not named.

Breaux, who sat with her boyfriend in the theater’s back row when the gunfire erupted, was studying to be an X-ray technician at Louisiana State University, the school said in a statement.

“We are in shock and mourning over the loss of one of our own,” LSU said.

Just days after her death, Breaux was due to start radiology school at Lafayette General Hospital. Earlier this month, she toured the hospital, where several of those wounded in the shooting were treated, hospital president David Callecod told reporters.

Originally from Franklin, about 50 miles southeast of Lafayette, she also worked in a clothing store.

Breaux, a finalist in the 2012 Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival’s queen pageant, was engaged to be married to her boyfriend, who was wounded by the gunfire, her mother Dondie Breaux told the Daily News.

“They had so many plans - just to get married, have kids,” Breaux told the paper. “I think it would have been soon.”