U.S. Marines name three sergeants, corporal slain in Tennessee shooting rampage
July 17, 2015 / 6:04 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Marines name three sergeants, corporal slain in Tennessee shooting rampage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Marine Corps on Friday identified three sergeants and a corporal who were slain in Chattanooga, Tennessee, when a gunman opened fire on a Navy Reserve center.

The slain Marines were identified as Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan of Hampden, Massachusetts; Staff Sergeant David Wyatt of Burke, North Carolina; Sergeant Carson Holmquist of Polk, Wisconsin; and Lance Corporal Squire Wells of Cobb, Georgia.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, who was slain by police after he opened fire at the Navy center and a joint U.S. military recruiting center. Three other people were wounded in the shooting spree.

Reporting by David Alexander

