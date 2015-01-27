Two officers shot, suspect killed in Minnesota city hall shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A man shot two police officers shortly after a swearing in ceremony at a city hall in a Minneapolis suburb on Monday night and then was fatally shot by other officers in a rapid exchange of fire, authorities said.

The two police officers were in good condition and were expected to survive after the shooting at the city hall in New Hope, Minnesota, Chief Deputy Mike Carlson of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office told a news conference.

Carlson said authorities were not looking for any additional suspects. He did not identify the officers who were shot or the suspect and took no questions after reading a brief statement.

Two new officers were sworn in shortly after 7 p.m. near the start of a regular city council meeting and were fired at just after they left the council chambers by an adult male, Carlson said.

“Two officers were struck by the gunfire, other officers were able to return fire subsequently, killing the suspect,” Carlson said.

In a video of the meeting, a rapid series of gunshots can be heard ringing out and council members can be seen dropping behind a broad chambers desk for protection.

Council member John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, can be heard saying, “Get down, get down, everybody get down. Get down, everyone get down, stay down.”

Elder, who previously worked for the New Hope Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office can be seen in the video holding a handgun and taking cover behind the desk.

Another man can be heard after the gunfire saying, “That went right through the door, somebody got shot.”

Carlson said they hoped to provide more information on Tuesday.