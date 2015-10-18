FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sheriff's deputy shot and killed at Minnesota hospital; suspect dead
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 18, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Sheriff's deputy shot and killed at Minnesota hospital; suspect dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed on Sunday after a man he was guarding at a Minnesota hospital grabbed his gun during a struggle, authorities said.

The suspect later died after a hospital guard subdued him with a Taser, authorities said.

Aitkin County Sheriff’s Investigator Steven Sandberg, 60, had been guarding Danny Leroy Hammond, 50, who was being investigated in connection with a domestic incident, authorities said.

Hammond got out of his hospital bed and took the officer’s firearm during a struggle, Drew Evans, superintendent of the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said at a news conference.

Hammond, who was not handcuffed at the time, was subdued by a hospital security guard using a Taser, authorities said. Hammond became unresponsive and later died.

Several shots were fired during the incident that took place on a fifth-floor medical unit of the hospital at around 5:15 a.m. local time (1015 GMT).

No other hospital patients or staff were injured during the shooting, which was confined to a patient room at St. Cloud Hospital, located about 60 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on the domestic incident.

Hammond had not been arrested, but was a suspect in a domestic-related incident who was receiving treatment at the hospital. He was being monitored at the request of the hospital.

Sandberg was a 24-year veteran with the Aitkin Sheriff’s office.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.