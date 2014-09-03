FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Three killed, two injured in Kansas City shooting

Carey Gillam

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY Mo. (Reuters) - Three people were killed and two more critically injured in a shooting spree in a south Kansas City neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Law enforcement officials were called to the residential area known as Woodbridge, near an upscale country club, shortly before 1 p.m. CDT. They found five victims with gunshot wounds, three of whom died at the scene, according to a statement by the Kansas City, Missouri, police department.

Two people were transferred to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said in a statement they located a tan-colored SUV they believe was stolen from the homicide scene, but they are still searching for a suspect.

Police later said the SUV was located by a nearby motel, where three guests were assaulted more than two hours after the shooting but police could not confirm the two incidents were related.

No weapon was used during the assault and the suspect fled the area on foot, according to police.

Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Eric Beech, Peter Cooney and Lisa Shumaker

