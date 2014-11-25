FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

National Guard not deployed quickly enough to Ferguson: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Guard was not deployed quickly enough in Ferguson, Missouri, after unrest erupted following the announcement that a white police officer would not be indicted in the shooting of a black, unarmed teen, Ferguson Mayor James Knowles said on Tuesday.

“The decision to delay the deployment of the National Guard is deeply concerning,” Knowles told a news conference. “We are asking that the governor make available and deploy all necessary resources to prevent the further destruction of property and the preservation of life in the city of Ferguson.”

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Sandra Maler

