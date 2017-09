A combination photo shows Aaron Alexis, who the FBI believe to be responsible for the shootings at the Washington Navy Yard in the Southeast area of Washington, DC, is shown in this handout photo released by the FBI on September 16, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspected shooter behind Monday’s rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, received a general discharge from the Navy Reserve in 2011 after a series of misconduct issues, a Navy official said.

The official, when asked by Reuters, declined to detail the types of misconduct in Alexis’ record. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.