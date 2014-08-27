FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
August 27, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Body found at home of man who fatally shot wife at NJ hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A body was found at the home of a man who earlier on Wednesday shot and killed his wife at a southern New Jersey hospital and then shot and wounded himself, a spokesman for the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The wife, a patient at Kennedy University Hospital in Stratford, died shortly after the 10:20 a.m. shooting, prosecutor’s spokesman Jason Laughlin said.

At about 2 p.m., the prosecutor’s official Twitter account said a body had been found at the couple’s Glendora home.

The wounded man, whose condition was not immediately known, was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, he said.

Laughlin said the husband and wife were in their 60s but did not give their names.

NJ.com identified them as Raymond Wychowanc, 63, and his wife Denise Wychowanec, 62.

Police were investigating whether the body found at the home, which had still not been identified, was tied to the hospital shooting.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Mohammad Zargham and Eric Walsh

