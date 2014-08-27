FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Son found dead at New Jersey home of man who killed wife at hospital: police
#U.S.
August 27, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Son found dead at New Jersey home of man who killed wife at hospital: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A southern New Jersey man shot and killed his wife in her hospital room on Wednesday before shooting and critically wounding himself, authorities said, adding the body of their son was found at their home shortly afterward.

Raymond Wychowanec, 63, visited his wife, Denise, 62, on Wednesday morning at Kennedy Hospital in Stratford, New Jersey, where witnesses reported he shot her several times, said Camden County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Jason Laughlin.

The suspect then turned the gun on himself, Laughlin said.

The man’s wife was pronounced dead at the hospital and he was flown to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he was listed in critical condition, the spokesman said.

Authorities said the motive was under investigation. They did not disclose why the woman was in the hospital.

Police later went to the couple’s home in Glendora, where they discovered that their son, Ryan Wychowanec, 35, had been fatally shot, Laughlin said.

An investigation was launched to confirm that the shootings were related, he said.

Additional reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
