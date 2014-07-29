FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. marshals released from hospital following New York shootout
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 29, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. marshals released from hospital following New York shootout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two U.S. marshals wounded in a shootout in New York’s upscale Greenwich Village neighborhood were released from the hospital on Tuesday, while a police detective remained hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

The three officers were attempting to arrest 32-year-old Charles Mozdir on Monday on child molestation charges filed in the San Diego area, when Mozdir opened fire in the smoke shop where he worked, authorities said.

The three officers were injured and Mozdir was killed.

Mozdir was recently on CNN’s “The Hunt” reality television show with former “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh, which sets out to catch fugitives, said U.S. Marshals spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue.

The U.S. Marshals Service worked on “The Hunt” in Mozdir’s case, Donahue said.

Greenwich Village, a lower Manhattan neighborhood whose residents include celebrities and New York University students, rarely experiences violent crime. No shootings had been reported there this year, as of last Sunday, according to police statistics.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.