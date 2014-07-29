U.S. marshals released from hospital following New York shootout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two U.S. marshals wounded in a shootout in New York’s upscale Greenwich Village neighborhood were released from the hospital on Tuesday, while a police detective remained hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

The three officers were attempting to arrest 32-year-old Charles Mozdir on Monday on child molestation charges filed in the San Diego area, when Mozdir opened fire in the smoke shop where he worked, authorities said.

The three officers were injured and Mozdir was killed.

Mozdir was recently on CNN’s “The Hunt” reality television show with former “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh, which sets out to catch fugitives, said U.S. Marshals spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue.

The U.S. Marshals Service worked on “The Hunt” in Mozdir’s case, Donahue said.

Greenwich Village, a lower Manhattan neighborhood whose residents include celebrities and New York University students, rarely experiences violent crime. No shootings had been reported there this year, as of last Sunday, according to police statistics.