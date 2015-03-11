Former corrections officer shoots man dead in NYC subway station: NY Times

(Reuters) - A former New York City corrections officer fatally shot a man in a busy Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday night, according to police and the New York Times.

The 69-year-old shooter, who was not identified, got into an altercation with two men while riding the train before encountering them again in the mezzanine level of the Borough Hall subway station, the New York Times reported.

There the gunman and the victim, who was also not named, got into a physical struggle, and the 69-year-old fired a shot that struck the man in his torso around 6:40 p.m. local time, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests had been made in the incident, but police said the investigation was ongoing.

The New York Times reported that the shooter was a former officer with the city’s Department of Correction, citing New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Norman Seabrook.