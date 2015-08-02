FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thirteen hurt in shooting outside New York City house party
August 2, 2015

Thirteen hurt in shooting outside New York City house party

(Reuters) - Thirteen people were injured when gunmen opened fired outside a house party in New York City’s Brooklyn borough on Sunday, police said.

Nine people were struck by gunfire and four others suffered cuts and scrapes in the early morning shooting, according to the New York Police Department. Two victims were shot in the neck and the rest were hit in the arms or legs.

All of the gunshot victims, which included both men and women ranging in age from 19 to 38-years-old, were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive, the NYPD said.

Police have not captured any of the suspects and it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco, editing by William Hardy

