Suspect arrested in New Orleans Mother's Day shooting

Akein Scott, 19, is shown in this Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office picture released early May 16, 2013. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - New Orleans police arrested a man identified in connection with a shooting at a Mother’s Day parade in which 19 people were injured, authorities said late on Wednesday.

Akein Scott, 19, was arrested in the Little Wood neighborhood of eastern New Orleans, police spokesman Garry Flot said, adding that no other details would be released until morning.

Seven women, 10 men, a girl and a boy were shot when gunfire erupted at the parade on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the city. The children were grazed, and three of the victims remain hospitalized in a stable to critical condition. The others have been released.

Police identified Scott on Monday as a suspect in the shooting. They did not say how he was apprehended.

Police had released photos earlier on Monday from surveillance video that showed a person they considered a suspect, which led to tips and Scott’s identification. Police also announced a $10,000 reward for information that might help find the shooter.

Violent crime in New Orleans ranks above the national average in FBI surveys. A poll of residents in 2010 found crime to be their greatest concern.

In February, four people were wounded in a shooting outside a nightclub in the city’s French Quarter as crowds gathered for Mardi Gras celebrations.