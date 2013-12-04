FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newspaper releases audio of Newtown school shootings early
December 4, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Newspaper releases audio of Newtown school shootings early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANBURY, Connecticut (Reuters) - Audio recordings of 911 emergency phone calls from the Connecticut school shooting a year ago that killed 20 children and six educators reveal a mixture of calm and anguish from the callers, and gunshots from the assailant are heard in the background.

Officials in Newtown, Connecticut, were due to release recordings at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (1900 GMT). The Connecticut Post newspaper posted the recordings about a half hour before the scheduled release time.

Gunman Adam Lanza, 20, shot dead his mother at home and then attacked Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012, killing 26 people at the school and then himself.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Daniel Trotta and David Gregorio

