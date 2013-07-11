FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newtown residents to discuss donations linked to shooting
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 11, 2013 / 11:17 PM / in 4 years

Newtown residents to discuss donations linked to shooting

Richard Weizel

2 Min Read

Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown Village Cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Newtown, Connecticut, will hold a public meeting on Thursday to discuss how to distribute $7.7 million in donations that have poured in since last December 14, when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school, killing 20 children and 6 adults.

The funds account for about two-thirds of the $11.4 million raised with the help of the United Way charity since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and are due to go to the victims’ families and the students and staff members who survived the massacre.

The remaining $3.7 million will be set aside as a community fund, according to the Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation, which is overseeing the donations.

The hearing will take place at 8 p.m. at Newtown’s Edmunds Town Hall.

On the morning of December 14, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot his mother, Nancy Lanza, in her bed, and then went to Sandy Hook Elementary School - a school he once attended - and forced his way inside. He killed 20 first graders and six adults, including the school principal.

In May, a local task force unanimously recommended demolishing Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Reporting by Richard Weizel; Editing by Edith Honan and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.