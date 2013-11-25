FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newtown braces for Monday release of report on school shooting
November 25, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

Newtown braces for Monday release of report on school shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Demolition work is underway at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

(Reuters) - Schools in Newtown, Connecticut, will employ extra security on Monday as the state releases its long-awaited report on the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six adults.

The state prosecutor’s office has said the report will be published on the website of Connecticut’s Division of Criminal Justice, www.ct.gov/csao, on Monday at about 3 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT)

Mark Dupuis, a spokesman for State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III, declined to say whether the report has been shared with the families of those who died in the shooting, but he said his office is aware of families’ concerns about privacy and has taken steps to address those concerns.

In an email to Newtown parents, John Reed, the town’s interim schools superintendent, said there will be increased police presence at schools and that police from neighboring towns will be on hand to bolster the town’s force.

“By supporting one another, we will work our way through these challenging circumstances,” Reed said.

Last year, on the morning of December 14, Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, in her bed in their Newtown home, and then went to Sandy Hook Elementary School - a school he once attended - and forced his way inside. He claimed 26 more lives before turning the gun on himself.

A Connecticut law passed earlier this year says that some evidence from the state’s investigation will never be made available to the public.

The law, passed in response to the shooting, prohibits the release of photographs, film, video and other visual images showing a homicide victim if they can “reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy of the victim or the victim’s surviving family members.”

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Gunna Dickson

