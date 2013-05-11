FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Task force urges rebuilding Sandy Hook Elementary on site of massacre
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 11, 2013 / 2:20 AM / in 4 years

Task force urges rebuilding Sandy Hook Elementary on site of massacre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People put items from the old Sandy Hook School into garbage containers as they clean up the school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (Reuters) - A special task force of elected town officials recommended on Friday tearing down Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 young children and six adults were shot to death in December, and rebuilding the school on the site of the massacre.

Under the panel’s recommendation, the school, which has remained closed since the December 14 shooting rampage in Newtown, would be demolished and reconstructed at an estimated cost of $56 million over the next 17 to 21 months.

Reporting by Richard Weizel; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.