Task force urges rebuilding Sandy Hook Elementary on site of massacre

People put items from the old Sandy Hook School into garbage containers as they clean up the school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (Reuters) - A special task force of elected town officials recommended on Friday tearing down Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 young children and six adults were shot to death in December, and rebuilding the school on the site of the massacre.

Under the panel’s recommendation, the school, which has remained closed since the December 14 shooting rampage in Newtown, would be demolished and reconstructed at an estimated cost of $56 million over the next 17 to 21 months.