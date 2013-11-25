Newtown gunman's motives may never be understood: prosecutor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An investigation into last year’s shooting rampage at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school has been closed and questions surrounding the gunman’s motivation “may never be answered,” the State’s Attorney said in a report issued on Monday.

On December 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, forced his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School, which he once attended, and shot and killed 20 children and six adults before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting rocked the suburban town of 27,000 people and sparked national debate about school violence and access to firearms.

The report found that Lanza acted alone and ruled out any criminal prosecution.