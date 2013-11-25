FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newtown gunman's motives may never be understood: prosecutor
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 25, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

Newtown gunman's motives may never be understood: prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An investigation into last year’s shooting rampage at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school has been closed and questions surrounding the gunman’s motivation “may never be answered,” the State’s Attorney said in a report issued on Monday.

On December 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, forced his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School, which he once attended, and shot and killed 20 children and six adults before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting rocked the suburban town of 27,000 people and sparked national debate about school violence and access to firearms.

The report found that Lanza acted alone and ruled out any criminal prosecution.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.