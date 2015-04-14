Shooting at N.C. community college investigated as possible hate crime

Kenneth Stancil is shown in this Volusia County Corrections Department booking photo taken on April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Volusia County Corrections/Handout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A 20-year-old man accused of killing his former supervisor at a North Carolina community college carried out a “calculated plan,” according to police, who on Tuesday said they are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

Kenneth Morgan Stancil III fired one round from a 12-gauge shotgun at Ron Lane, 44, after the Wayne Community College print shop director arrived for work on Monday morning at the campus in Goldsboro, North Carolina, police said.

Stancil’s mother told a local television station that Lane, Stancil’s former boss at the school’s print shop, had made unwanted sexual advances toward her son while he was enrolled in the school’s work-study program.

“We’re absolutely investigating that possibility,” Goldsboro police Sergeant Jeremy Sutton told reporters at a news conference.

“I can say with confidence that Mr. Stancil had a calculated plan and he in fact carried out that plan,” he said without providing details.

The sergeant declined to say what specific biases were being considered in the hate crime investigation.

The shooting prompted a lockdown and evacuation of the campus about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Raleigh. The community college reopened on Tuesday with extra law enforcement present.

After the shooting, Stancil left on a motorcycle that was later found abandoned by law enforcement officers along Interstate-95 in Lumberton, North Carolina, Sutton said.

Police do know yet know how Stancil traveled to Florida, where he was arrested early Tuesday after he was found sleeping on a beach. He is being held at a jail in Daytona Beach and will face a murder charge after he is extradited to North Carolina.

Sutton said detectives also were looking into whether the former student with no prior criminal arrest record had any affiliation with white supremacy groups. Stancil is white, as was Lane.

The gun used in the shooting has not been located, police said.

College President Kay Albertson said Stancil was dismissed from the school’s work-study program on March 3 for poor attendance.

Stancil’s mother told television station WNCN that her son, who had earned the rank of Eagle as a Boy Scout, was angry about his dismissal. But Debbie Stancil said she did not know what set him off on Monday.