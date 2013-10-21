FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina man charged after toddler daughter shoots herself
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 21, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

North Carolina man charged after toddler daughter shoots herself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - The father of a 2-year-old North Carolina girl who died after shooting herself with a handgun she found while playing was in jail on Monday facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, said 19-year-old Melvin Clark’s daughter discovered a loaded .22-caliber, semi-automatic pistol that he had left under the living room couch in the home where she played on Saturday.

The child was wounded when the pistol discharged and died in the hospital, police said.

No one else in the home was injured.

Clark was arrested on Sunday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.