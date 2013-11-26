Seven wounded in Oakland shooting, police say

(Reuters) - A shooting in a residential area of Oakland left seven people wounded on Monday evening, police said.

Oakland police did not immediately release more details on the attack.

The Oakland Tribune reported online that two of those shot in the incident were hospitalized in critical condition and that the seven wounded ranged in age from 23 to 31 and were all men. The shooting incident took place along three city blocks, the paper reported.

It was unclear if there was more than one shooter involved.