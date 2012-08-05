Obama told situation at Sikh temple is "under control"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior officials told President Barack Obama that the situation at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin was “under control” after a shooting rampage there on Sunday and the killing by police of the lone gunman.

Obama was briefed by counterterrorism adviser John Brennan, FBI director Bob Mueller and White House Chief of Staff Jack Lew. He later called Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Oak Creek Mayor Steve Scaffidi and the trustee of the Sikh temple, Charanjeet Singh, to express condolences for the lives lost, the White House said.

“He directed that the federal government assist as appropriate in the investigation into the shooting,” the White House said. “The president said that he wanted to make sure that as we denounce this senseless act of violence we also underscore how much our country has been enriched by our Sikh community.”